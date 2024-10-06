Can’t get enough of tiny Shore homes? Here are more beach bungalows from Brigantine to Wildwood.

People love tiny Shore homes.

The Inquirer learned as much in September when it published a story about why homeowners were holding onto their bungalows at the Jersey Shore, despite an astronomical rise in their property values in the decades since they purchased.

Hundreds of readers chimed in on social media:

“May they be forever blessed, preserving the last of the classics.”

“Don’t sell. They’re perfect.”

“Not all heroes wear capes, some have charming, historic beach cottages. Cheers to them.”

These smaller homes have become rarities down the Shore. Many bungalows have been torn down — some to be replaced with mansions for new residents, others to allow existing owners to bring properties up to code. Omnipresent new-construction homes range from 2,500 to 6,000 square feet. In some towns, it can be hard to find a single-family home for sale for less than $1 million.

“We have just recently peaked, and we’re going to plateau at this point for a little bit,” Ann Delaney, a real estate broker with Tim Kerr Sotheby’s International Realty, said of the Shore market. “Lack of inventory has kept our prices up. … There are just so few homes.”

Some readers reached out to tell us about small homes we had missed in our original reporting. For many beach-homeowners, less than 1,000 square feet is all they need. Here’s a look at more tiny homes holding out down the Shore.

Scott and Mary Peiffer’s Stone Harbor home

546 square feet One bedroom, one bathroom Built around 1914 Bought in 1996 for $122,500 Current value: $1,123,300

“The size is good just because it’s way less to take care of. The Shore environment is brutal. It’s cozy and comfortable.” — Scott Peiffer

Mike & Cathy Clark’s Wildwood Crest home

629 square feet Two bedrooms, one bathroom Built in 1938 Bought in 2012 for around $210,000 Current value: around $458,000

“There’s a lot of history before we got into the place. We feel like we’re carrying that on by not knocking it down, by fixing it up, and having it for the next generation.” — Mike Clark

Adrienne and Joe Scharnikow’s Villas home

760 square feet Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (was one bathroom before renovations) Built in 1935 Bought in 2023 for $194,000 Current value: around $319,000, hopes to sell for slightly more when renovations are complete

“You have to maximize the space in these things. I just love what I’ve done with this house. It’s going to be the cutest little surf shack.” — Adrienne Scharnikow

Charlotte and Adam Erace’s Wildwood home

790 square feet Two bedrooms, one bath Built in 1923 Bought in 2018 for $180,000 Current value: around $350,000

“We have always been drawn to quirky older homes. … It’s so funny the tug-of-war between the new construction, and then the people who vie against that with every ounce of disdain in their body.” — Charlotte Erace

Joanne Petrosina & Tom Yeates’ Brigantine home

950 square feet Two bedrooms, one bathroom Built around 1953 Bought in 1999 for $123,000 Current value: around $608,000

“When the people around me started bulldozing, I lost my sky, I lost my ocean view. … I can’t see the fireworks from Atlantic City anymore because they’re all blocked by these big buildings.” — Joanne Petrosina

Methodology: The properties’ current values and square footage are based on the homeowner’s estimates and Zillow, a real estate marketplace. The year that the properties were built are based on estimates from homeowners.