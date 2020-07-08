Since his graduation from Villanova Law School in 2008, attorney David Kwartler has lived in the Ellington condos in Philadelphia as a renter and then as an owner.
“Location,” he says in an obvious one-word explanation of why he moved there. “You’re walking everywhere. You’re really central.”
When he has business in New York, he adds, he can be there in two hours via a cab to 30th Street Station and Amtrak.
As to the two-level condo, “it feels like you’re in a house,” he says. “I’ve been looking at rowhouses, and you feel claustrophobic compared to my unit.”
But now, he says, “it’s time for a change of scenery.” So he plans to move with his girlfriend to Cherry Hill, where he lived for several years before law school.
The one-bedroom, 1½-bath condo is 1,272 square feet, large enough for Kwartler to comfortably fit an exercise area into the bedroom when the pandemic made gym visits impossible.
The first level has an open concept kitchen and living space with natural light from large, northern-facing windows.
The kitchen has mid-tone wood cabinets, black granite countertops, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar.
The living room area can accommodate both large-scale furniture and a dining set, and the entire kitchen and living area have Brazilian cherry hardwood floors.
The first level also has a powder room and a stackable washer and dryer.
On the second level, the bedroom leads into a den, which Kwartler has used as a guest room. It has space for a queen-sized bed and dresser, although he says it could also be used as an office.
The bedroom is large enough for a king-sized bed and dressers, plus the home gym area.
The bathroom has a walk-in shower with seamless glass door, double shower heads, and a marble tile shower surround.
The Ellington is a doorman building with a gym and club room. Extra storage is available for a monthly fee.
The unit is listed by Ashley Lauren Farnschlader of Coldwell Banker Preferred–Old City for $415,000.