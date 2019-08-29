For Sue Freeman, the rewards of living in her Center City condo are on the ground floor and the 10th floor.
On the ground floor, of course, are the main reasons she moved to South Broad Street from Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood four years ago.
“I wanted to live in Center City,” says Freeman, formerly chief medical officer of the Temple University Health System and vice dean of the university’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.
“It was for the proximity to arts and culture," she said. "All the great historical attractions are within walking distance. The art museum is a really good walk.
“I wanted to be in a location where I could park the car when I came home from work on Friday and walk everywhere.”
The “unexpected pleasures” were the views from the condo itself. The three-bedroom, three-bath unit is on the northeast corner of the building at 1001 S. Broad St. and has a deck with east and west views.
“I was surprised to see how beautiful the sunsets are from up here,” Freeman says. “The views are spectacular and will get more spectacular as the city grows … I’ve seen multiple buildings going up. You can see the fireworks over the Delaware River, Rittenhouse Square, the Kimmel Center."
While she didn’t change the condo’s infrastructure, she says, “I contemporized it, made it my own, installed new lighting and changed the window treatments, but the bones of the place were terrific. There was no need to change that. “ She did convert one of the bedrooms to a study.
The 1,709-square-foot property has a chef’s kitchen with Viking appliances, a wine refrigerator, granite countertops and a breakfast bar.
The master bedroom suite has a spa-like bathroom and a soaking tub. The deck outside the bedroom acts as a noise buffer, a device frequently used by Frank Lloyd Wright.
There is a dedicated indoor parking space and on-premises fitness center with a heated pool and hot tub..
But now it’s time to move on.
Freeman is headed for Chicago to take a new role as provost of Rush University, an independent university with four schools in health care.
The property is listed by Andy Oei at BHHS Fox & Roach At the Harper, Rittenhouse Square for $1,325,000.