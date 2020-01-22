A little more than 30% of apartment renters in Philadelphia are looking to leave the city, according to a recent housing tracker report.
Of those seeking to move out, the three most popular cities they have eyed are New York, Washington, D.C., and Cincinnati, according to a 2020 report from Apartment List released Wednesday.
At the same time, the report, which produced its results based on searches from more than 1 million Apartment List users, found residents in D.C. and New York were considering moving to Philadelphia at respective rates of around 31% and 13%.
Those wanting to move to Philadelphia, which the report says is one of the most affordable cities in the Northeast, were largely searching from D.C., New York, and Cleveland.
“It would be my sense that people coming from D.C. and New York, I expect, are the ones who are higher-paid workers — I imagine a mid- to high-income bracket — where they’re doing well but not enough to be comfortable with housing prices where they are," said Christopher Salviati, a housing economist for San Francisco-based Apartment List.
Of the 25 biggest cities across the country, the most people are looking to relocate to tech job-heavy Denver at 48%, according to the report, followed by Baltimore — touting a competitive job market with relatively less expensive housing compared to nearby D.C. and Northern Virginia — at 47%. San Diego and Tampa each clocked in at 44%, and San Francisco at 42%.
Philadelphia, with a population of around 1.5 million, ranked in 16th place in relocation choices. Though the bulk of prospective residents searched from nearby metropoles, according to the report, 1.2% searched from Miami, 1% from Los Angeles, 0.7% from Atlanta, 0.6% from Portland, and 0.5% from San Francisco.
Apartment List had conducted research showing a larger number of employers in D.C. and New York were allowing employees to work remotely to spare them long commutes, Salviati said, giving some workers the opportunity to move to less costly cities while keeping their jobs.
“Both cities have strong job opportunities, and employers are becoming more flexible,” he said.
With newcomers to Philadelphia — some of whom are able to afford pricier housing in the city’s rapidly evolving neighborhoods — analysts found existing residents were moving elsewhere in Pennsylvania, such as Allentown, Scranton, and Reading.
Various industry reports have pointed out some of the strongest sectors driving the job market in and around Philadelphia are in energy, information-technology, life sciences, manufacturing, and financial services.
The five cities that round out the report’s desired cities list are New York at 24%, Minneapolis at 23%, Miami and Chicago each at 20%, and Detroit at 18%.
Salviati noted that the results do not indicate that users will actually move. Some people may browse only out of curiosity.
But “folks that are on our platform searching for places to live — it’s a relatively high intent action to take," he said. “We’ve got a large enough sample where we are capturing a pretty good numbers of users who are actually going to make this move."