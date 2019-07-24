Alison Kessler knew what she wanted when she was shopping for a condominium in fall 2014.
Or at least she knew what she didn’t want.
“I’d seen countless other condos,” she said. “I was on the hunt for over six months.”
The one-bedroom unit in the 1352 Lofts on South Street stood out as soon as she visited. “It’s in the best location, and the unit itself is so unique,” she said.
The 1,537-square-foot unit includes a two-story living room with 20-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows.
It boasts two other big draws: “Having outdoor space and parking made it a no-brainer for me,” she said.
The loft includes a private terrace, as well as deeded parking, and the building provides a 24-hour doorman.
“If you’re interested in condo living, I don’t think you can get any better than this,” Kessler said.
Over the course of owning the unit, she made a lot of upgrades, she said, including all new appliances, new vanities in both full bathrooms, a new master closet, new light fixtures and electric blinds.
Kessler said her favorite part of owning the condo has been the opportunity to do so much entertaining.
“There are lots of unique pockets to gather around, or let people wander outside,” she said.
Since 2014, she also said, the neighborhood has changed substantially.
“There’s so much more to walk to now,” she said. “Great cafes, Whole Foods, a dog park — all just a few blocks away.”
While she has loved living in the burgeoning neighborhood, Kessler has recently listed her home for sale.
“I’m sad to be moving on,” she said. “My partner and I now both work from home, so it’s time for more space.”
The property is listed for $550,000 with Melissa Valenti at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach.