A runner and a biker, Amelia McCracken loved the Art Museum neighborhood, with its paths along the Schuylkill River, its proximity to Center City, and the energy of young families moving in.
McCracken, a mechanical engineer, had rented in the area after graduating from Drexel University and then bought the three-bedroom, 1½-bath house in 2008.
She and her partner, a bar and restaurant manager, headed for the West Coast two years ago for new job opportunities but didn’t want to sell until they were sure they would stay out there.
Now, says McCracken, who lives in Newport Beach, Calif., things have worked out and "we know we’re not coming back,” so it’s time to sell the house rather than keep renting it.
The house, built in 1920, has a classic Philadelphia appearance that blends well with other houses on the street.
McCracken, who grew up in South Jersey, says that “it’s pretty cool to have some old-time things“ like the original gas outlets and the armoire built into a wall in the master bedroom.
But she installed hardwood flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and ceiling fans.
The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space and sliding glass doors with a view of the back yard.
The master bedroom has a bay window looking out onto the street, and the private yard is large enough for entertaining.
One of the upstairs bedrooms can be used as a home office or a large walk-in closet, and there is a full-sized basement currently used for a washer and dryer.
The house is listed by Vincent Mancini of Keller Williams Philly for $405,000.