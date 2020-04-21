The Philadelphia metro area, defined as a swath that spans Philadelphia, Camden, and Wilmington, showed a median house price of nearly $249,000. The region ranked 26th out of 53 in the most unfavorable areas for first-time home buyers, immediately surpassed by greater Virginia Beach and Nashville, according to Construction Coverage, a real estate assessment company that pulled information for the report from the Zillow Home Price Index and U.S. Census data from 2018.