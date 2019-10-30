Mary Lou and Rob Boyd, who had recently married, spent a year and a half looking for the perfect house without success.
They loved the setting and privacy afforded by homes in western Chester County and similar areas but were put off by the remoteness and the distance Rob would have to travel for his work as an attorney in Center City.
“We wanted something unique,” says Mary Lou, but “unique” was proving hard to find — until they spotted the three-bedroom, two-bath house on a gentle slope in Radnor with a stream running through it.
“We just liked it,” she says. “It was a very emotional buy. It’s on almost an acre of land, which is unusual in Wayne, but it’s still close to everything.
“It’s 10 minutes from the [Radnor or Wayne] train station, but you can sit on the patio and see the deer and the foxes.”
Then oldest section of the three-story house dates to 1840 and has yellow-painted German siding with green accents on shutters and doors.
On the first floor, the kitchen has a beamed ceiling, hardwood floors and granite countertops. The family room features white-painted tongue-and-groove paneling and beamed ceilings.
The second floor has a formal dining room, a living room with a front door to the elevated exterior, and a master bedroom. Both the bedroom and the dining room have built in bookcases. The third floor has two bedrooms, either of which could be converted to an office.
There is also a slate patio and a detached two-car garage with storage space.
The property is in the Tredyffrin-Eastttown School District and minutes from the Schuylkill Expressway and the Blue Route. The house is about 2,000 square feet.
Then couple has lived in the house for 24 years, but, Rob says, “we’re ready for the next phase”: downsizing.
The property is listed with Michael Wallacavage of James A. Cochrane Inc. for $543,500.