Kathryn and Stephen Dunne’s house is truly a team affair.
It was built in 1987 by Frank Martorano, father of a Passyunk Square neighbor, Michael Martorano, who grew up there and is now a master plumber.
Michael Martorano has done a lot of work on the house since the Dunnes bought it in 2016 after several years of apartment-hopping while Stephen paid off graduate student loans.
Stephen’s brother Patrick, a master electrician with Philadelphia Local 98, upgraded the electrical system.
Kathryn’s brother’s father-in-law contributed a modern cedar door in the back yard, a modern barn door on the second floor, and custom oak shelves in the master bedroom.
Another neighbor, Paul Benson, installed new appliances.
Stephen, who was a landscaper before becoming a consumer bankruptcy lawyer, likes to pitch in — up to a point.
“I get my hands dirty helping out,” he says. “But I know enough not to do it myself.”
Still, the team has been unable to provide the one thing the couple now needs: More space for themselves and their three young children.
So the Dunnes plan to move to a suburb within about 20 miles of Philadelphia.
“We’re going to rent for a year to figure it out,” says Kathryn, a paralegal who works with her husband. “We only know the city.”
The three-bedroom, 1½ bath house has an open floor plan and hardwood floors. The chef’s kitchen has granite and white quartz countertops, modern cabinetry, and top grade appliances.
The adjacent living room area has a powder room and door to the backyard, which has a new privacy wall.
The courtyard has rain-absorbent pavers and a custom-designed iron gate.
The second floor has a master bedroom with a deck area overlooking the courtyard and two additional bedrooms.
Off the master bedroom is a spiral staircase leading to a third story loft with a door to a possible future roof deck.
There is also a second floor laundry room and a finished basement.
The house is blocks from the Italian Market and stores including Acme, CVS and Whole Foods.
It is in the K-8 Andrew Jackson School catchment area.
The house is listed by Joseph Nestor of Patterson-Schwartz Greenville for $725,000.