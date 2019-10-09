Nancy and Bill Britton weren’t thinking of just a three-year stay when they bought their four-bedroom, two-bath rowhouse a block away from the Betsy Ross House in Old City.
They knew it would need some work but thought that would be a fun challenge. In fact, they say, it turned out to be so much fun that they want to do an encore somewhere else. So they’re moving to a new home to repeat the process.
Meanwhile, they’re offering someone else the benefit of their labors.
“We loved it for the history and the location,” said Nancy, explaining their move from the large Delaware County home where they’d lived for 25 years. “And we wanted to be closer to our daughter, who was at the University of the Sciences.
“Some of the original floors were covered with tile or linoleum. We put in a new kitchen, put in rose bushes, crapemyrtle and other plantings in the patio.
“Now we’re going to try another adventure in Society Hill. We’ll fix that up as well, and we’ll go from there. We have a lot of energy at our age.”
The couple — she’s a nurse, he’s hospital CFO — are both 58 and have been married for 34 years.
The three-story brick house, built in 1810, is part of the Loxley Court development, a cluster that the Brittons describe as well-maintained, with a strong community feel and residents of all ages. “The neighbors are great at maintaining things,” Nancy said.
While Loxley Court was completely renovated in the 1980s, its history goes back to Colonial times. One story has Benjamin Franklin using a key from a Loxley Court house for his kite experiment.
A brick archway leads to a large common area. The house has renovated bathrooms, abundant windows that flood it with natural light, a spacious private back yard patio, and a finished basement that is ideal for a recreation room.
Independence Hall, the riverfront and many neighborhood restaurants are close by.
The property is listed by Charles Davies of Redfin Corp. at $669,900.