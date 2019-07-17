When Traci and Justin Berardi were looking for a new home in 2009, something about a single-family home in Secane caught their eye.
“The first thing that we noticed about the home was the large front yard with the open covered porch,” Traci Berardi said. “We instantly pictured ourselves sitting out there in the summer, drinking a cup of coffee in the morning.”
A decade later, the lot is still among their favorite parts of the property. Berardi said her husband is especially drawn to the back yard.
“It’s the perfect space for hosting barbecues with close friends and family,” she said.
The exterior of the three-bedroom home was also the first thing the couple worked on after purchasing the property. “First we added a privacy fence and brick patio to the back yard,” Berardi said.
They also swapped an oil tank system for an electric heat pump, added central air conditioning, and replaced the roof. Eventually they made some interior changes as well, upgrading the bathroom and adding new vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor.
In addition to the front and back yards, Berardi said the family room, with its exposed brick, is one of her favorite spaces in the 1,758-square-foot home.
“I love going back here after a long day to unwind,” she said.
She also liked the neighborhood. “This is a well-maintained, quiet neighborhood,” Berardi said. “You could leave your doors unlocked at night, yet you’re still close enough to the city for work or a night out.”
Berardi’s husband recently made a job change, and his new commute has convinced them it’s time to sell.
“The new job is bittersweet for us,” she said. “The extended commute is forcing us to leave the house and neighborhood that we love.”
The property is listed with Jaimee Smith at RE/MAX for $224,900.