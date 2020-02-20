The developers of the Whole Foods-anchored apartment building near the Philadelphia Museum of Art have a deal to buy the strip mall across Spring Garden Street from Yards Brewing Co. in Northern Liberties, with plans for a 13-story residential project at the site.
The plans by father-and-son development team Neal and Victor Rodin for 501-39 Spring Garden St. — now home to a Dollar General store and other retailers — call for 382 apartments and 60,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, said attorney Matthew McClure, who is representing the Rodins on the project.
The proposal also involves 206 parking spaces in an underground garage, according to plans posted to the website of Philadelphia’s Civic Design Review board, which is scheduled to consider the proposal March 3.
The CDR panel is tasked with offering nonbinding suggestions on Philadelphia’s biggest development proposals as part of the city’s building-approval process.