Less privacy, possibly many renters. Because condominiums share common areas such as the lobby, hallways and amenities, a condo might not be for you if you value your privacy. You’ll also be sharing walls, ceilings and floors with adjoining owners, so noise can become an issue. And keep in mind that some complexes may have many renters, with a constant stream of moving vans and tenants who may not have as great an interest in the community as homeowners.