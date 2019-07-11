It was not a difficult negotiation when Cassi and Alex Henwood were looking to buy their two-bedroom Fitler Square home in spring 2014.
“We already knew the home well,” Cassi said. “It’s been in the family for some time.”
The property belonged to her husband’s sister while she lived in Philadelphia for law school.
“It just so happened that when we were in the market to buy our first home, she was moving to New York City,” she said. “The timing was perfect.”
The other benefit of buying a home they already knew? No big renovation surprises.
“The house is so well-crafted that it hasn’t needed many updates,” Cassi said. “The bathroom has been renovated, and we recently replaced the HVAC and put on a new roof.”
She said it was tough to pin down one favorite element in the 960-square-foot rowhouse. The property includes two private outdoor areas, as well as a spacious master bedroom.
“It’s a tie between the deck where we’ve hosted many gatherings with friends, and the third floor master bedroom with its beautiful vaulted ceilings, view of the skyline, and amazing natural light,” Cassi said.
She said the home and the Fitler Square neighborhood had lived up to her expectations of being the perfect place to start their family.
“We live on a street full of life and community,” she said.
Henwood said the nearby Naudain Street Art Collaborative regularly shows its work at local events, and the family has been lucky to have a farmers market, dog parks, and restaurants nearby.
“We truly love our street and the surrounding community,” she said.
Despite all that, Henwood said the couple has recently decided to list the home for sale.
“We’ve been lucky to have some amazing career opportunities come our way, and a move to the suburbs will let us spend more time with our newborn daughter,” she said. “We’ll truly miss the city but are excited to create new memories in the next chapter of our life.”
The property is listed with Thomas Ryan at Keller Williams for $525,000.