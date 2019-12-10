The eight-bedroom, 2½-bath brick twin seemed like a lot of space for a single man, but the asking price was too tempting for Tony Newsome to refuse.
So he gulped, signed the contract, and now, 25 years later with a move to Florida in the cards, he’s glad he did.
“I took a chance, and it panned out for me,” says the retired Philadelphia Police Department captain.
When he married 10 years ago, his wife, who managed a local bar, joined him in the house, but most of the square footage has been occupied by tenants, most of them University of Pennsylvania students and usually long-term. One woman stayed about 20 years.
“At first I was a little worried about keeping out the riffraff,” he says, “but once I interviewed the students, I was relieved.”
The 3,200-square-foot house in the Spruce Hill neighborhood is about a mile from the campus, and the Route 42 bus stops on the block.
The house has hardwood floors, two fireplaces, a large kitchen complete with built-in wood cabinets with stained glass, and a breakfast nook with tiled countertops.
The second floor has three large bedrooms and a full bath, and the third floor has four bedrooms and a full bath.
The fourth floor has a large TV room, and an eighth bedroom currently used as a gym.
The back yard features a concrete patio, a gazebo, two sheds and access to a two-car garage. On the front, a covered porch faces the street.
Downstairs, the finished basement has a TV room complete with a bar — perfect for entertaining — plus a laundry room and small storage rooms.
The house is across the street from tennis courts and around the corner from a swim club.
The property is listed by Michael Severns of Redfin for $750,000.