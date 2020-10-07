With workplace options and life in general changing dramatically due to the pandemic, Catherine and Jerald Walters found themselves exploring housing options, as well.
Catherine, senior analyst in the finance department of a real estate company, is now allowed to work from home. So she and Jerald, retired from a career in federal law enforcement, are moving to Colorado to be nearer their families.
And they are leaving behind a house, a neighborhood, and a city they both loved in their unexpectedly short stay.
“It’s going to be hard to leave,” Catherine says. “It’s such a close-knit street. Our neighbors became our friends.”
She liked that car traffic in their East Passyunk neighborhood is largely limited to people who live and park on the street, she said, and that the neighborhood has a mix of new families and those who have lived there for decades.
The Walters bought the two-bedroom, 1½-bath house in 2018 after moving from Washington, D.C. Built in 1925, it is 1,498 square feet. The renovated house still has almost eight years of property tax abatement remaining.
The house, which has an open floor plan, has large picture windows, solid hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and an exposed brick wall.
The kitchen has granite countertops, an island with counter seating, stainless steel appliances, and a subway tile backsplash.
The wooden staircase with custom metal railings is lit by a skylight, and both bedrooms are large. The master bath has an oversized dual vanity and a multifunctional rain shower system.
The fully finished basement has high ceilings, a half-bath and a laundry room. Catherine uses it as an office/workout space.
The house is less than a five-minute walk to the Broad Street subway line and close to numerous bus routes.
It is listed by Christopher Baker of Coldwell Banker Preferred for $442,500.