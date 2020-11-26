The pandemic is changing people’s living habits, and Sameer Anand and Kelsey Siano are a perfect example.
When they bought their compact rowhouse in Devil’s Pocket neighborhood, near Fitler Square, in 2015, it seemed like the perfect starter home for a young couple who walked to work and wanted to be close to Center City.
They were 2012 Temple University classmates who had met on a bus to March Madness in Nashville but had been living separately — Siano in Philadelphia and Anand in Washington — and they were excited to be together.
Anand, an IT program director, and Siano, a corporate events planner, liked the best-of-both-worlds location.
“It’s tucked away,” Anand says. “A quiet street in a busy neighborhood.”
But when the pandemic hit and they began working from home, they accelerated their plans to eventually look for more space than the two-bedroom, one-bath house.
So they are moving to a close-in suburb — Lafayette Hill.
“COVID-19 probably accelerated our plans to get more space,” Anand says. “We realized how we can work efficiently and get things done at home. I don’t think we anticipate going fully into the office.”
The Devil’s Pocket house, built in 1925, has an upgraded kitchen, a large back yard, hardwood floors, recessed lighting throughout, and a new storm door.
It also has new stucco and a recently replaced roof.
A large sliding door in the back bedroom lets in breezes and natural light, and there is ample storage space in the second bedroom and basement.
It is accessible to shops, restaurants, bars, and public transportation.
The house is listed by Stephen D’Agostino of DRG Philly for $319,000.