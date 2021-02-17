Margaret Hanegraaf grew up in St. Paul, Minn., in a neighborhood filled with old homes.
Her husband, Greg Jacobs, is from Grand Forks, N.D., and happens to like “interesting, eclectic things.”
So when they moved to the area from Elmira, N.Y., the 1890s Victorian single with a carriage house in Oreland, Montgomery County, seemed a natural for Hanegraaf, a musician and voice teacher, and Jacobs, a patent specialist with a building materials company.
But now they are off to a house even older — 1845 — in coastal Maine, where they plan to open a bed and breakfast.
The four-bedroom, 1½-bath house has original detailed millwork and trim, high ceilings on the first floor, and a kitchen with Viking and Thermador appliances, plus ample cabinet space. The couple are serious cooks and converted the original galley kitchen into a space where several people can work at once.
There is a covered stone front porch and a foyer opening into a spacious living room with a brick fireplace with a wood mantel, and wood floors and deep window sills.
The large formal dining room has a windowed alcove letting in natural sunlight.
The second floor has the master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, and an updated marble bathroom with double sinks.
The fourth bedroom and a study are on the third floor. Total square footage is 2,262.
The carriage house/garage has electric and extra storage space — the couple uses it for entertaining — and there is a large yard.
The house is steps away from the SEPTA’s Oreland Regional Rail station, with easy access to major highways including the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 309 , and shopping and restaurants.
It is in the Springfield School District, and, Hanegraaf adds, “in a very friendly neighborhood. When we moved in, everybody came to meet us.”
It is listed by Jane Douglass of BHHS Fox & Roach-Blue Bell for $420,000.