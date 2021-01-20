Walking through the Cedar Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia 28 years ago, Gwendolyn Coleman quickly knew this was where she wanted to live.
“The street was so tree-lined,” recalls Coleman, who grew up elsewhere in West Philadelphia. “I liked the proximity to Clark Park. The homes were well kept, and everyone was so friendly. It was where I wanted to be.”
The three-story Victorian twin might have seemed large for a single woman, but she had grown up in a large family and liked having so much room.
But now, with her son approaching college graduation, Coleman, an arts administrator temporarily idled by the pandemic, says it’s time to move on.
“It’s a lot of house,” she says. “I figured, ‘Let’s start something fresh and new.’ ”
The 2,400-square-foot house, built in 1925, has five bedrooms and 2½ baths.
It needs some cosmetic work but has solid bones, and Coleman says it’s been well-kept, and the mechanicals are in good shape.
She and Realtor Jibri Bond say buyers could open up the layout and finish the basement and still recoup their investment: Renovated homes on the block are selling for $550,000 and up.
The foyer has two massive original wood doors leading into a hallway. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are on the first floor, with back stairs leading from the kitchen to the second floor. The kitchen area also has a powder room, pantry, and laundry room.
The second floor has the master bedroom and a second bedroom, with a full bath with stall shower.
The third floor has three more bedrooms, a full bath, and access to a walk-up attic for storage. And the basement also has ample storage room.
Outside, there is a front porch and an enclosed backyard.
The house is listed by Jibri Bond of Peters Gordon Realty for $400,000.