For $2.7 million, this Wildwood Crest home comes with 10 bedrooms, a pool, and 127 years of Jersey Shore history

A massive Wildwood Crest home, which was built in 1898 and is believed to have once operated as a bed-and-breakfast, is for sale for nearly $2.7 million.

Situated on a large fenced-in lot on the corner of Fern Road and Seaview Avenue, the 4,400-square-foot home has 10 bedrooms, 2½ baths, and an in-ground pool with a curvy slide.

“It’s absolutely majestic. Just walking up to it, you feel like you’re walking into a castle,” said listing agent Michael Pallante of the Quintin Group at eXp Realty. Once inside, he added, visitors are greeted by a “grand” staircase and large stained-glass window.

The property “is not technically historic,” the Realtor said. But “everybody has seen this house in the neighborhood,” with its wraparound porch, majestic front pillars, and large grassy side yards.

The home is believed to have operated as a bed-and-breakfast for years until a couple bought it in the 1960s, Pallante said. That couple recently died, he said, and the home is now being sold by their grown children.

Ideally, Pallante said, the family would like to see the house restored, not torn down to make room for new homes on the expansive 10,000-square-foot lot, a rarity down the Shore.

While the house sits a couple blocks from the beach, the Realtor said it was “built to last.” During storms, it has not had major flooding issues, Pallante said, despite the fact that it has a basement — a feature now strictly regulated and sometimes prohibited under Shore zoning codes.

Given the number of bedrooms, which are still marked with numerals from its days as a B&B, Pallante said the property would be perfect for a large family or multiple families who wanted to split a Shore house.

Some of the bedrooms are connected by pass-through doors, perfect for exploring kids, and Pallante said the home could easily be renovated to add Jack-and-Jill bathrooms.

Another option, Pallante said, is that “somebody could make this an Airbnb beast.”

The home has been on the market since mid-October. Pallante said it has garnered lots of interest, including at an open house last weekend. Many neighbors came by, too, he said, curious to finally see inside the palatial home.

As of Oct. 31, Wildwood Crest houses were valued at nearly $745,000 on average, a more than 5% increase year-over-year, according to Zillow. Wildwood Crest is a borough at the southern end of the Wildwoods known for being quieter (it’s a dry town with no bars) and generally more expensive than Wildwood.