Mayor Parker sends Council bills to make it easier to build homes in Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s has asked City Council to approve a package of zoning legislation she sent Thursday as part of her campaign to build or repair 30,000 homes.

The centerpiece of Parker’s agenda, dubbed the Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E., plan is $800 million in city bonds for a variety of housing programs. With these zoning bills, the administration hopes to ease regulations that can make it hard to build in Philadelphia.

The bills include tweaks to the Philadelphia Land Bank’s legislative process, elimination of parking minimums in some densely populated areas of the city, and a rollback of some of hyperlocal changes former City Council President Darrell L. Clarke made in his North Philadelphia district.

“These bills help increase our efficiency and the work we’re doing to increase our operational capacity,” said Tiffany W. Thurman, Parker’s chief of staff. “Consider these bills building pieces of a larger puzzle [to] ensure the H.O.M.E. plan is successful and we’re really meeting the moment.”

The administration sent five H.O.M.E-related bills to Council on Thursday, but in a sign that legislators may not be receptive to the effort, only one was actually introduced during the legislative session.

City Council’s last meeting before the summer recess is June 12, so Parker is beginning to run short on time.

Here is what Parker is asking:

Eliminate parking requirements in areas zoned for high density residential.

Zoning codes across the United States require builders to provide a certain number of parking spaces per home.

In recent years these requirements have come under scrutiny. They often result in developers providing far more parking spaces than residents need, adding to the cost of construction and reducing the number of homes built. To compete for buyers or tenants, most projects include parking even without requirements.

Some cities have eliminated mandatory parking minimums, and in 2012, Philadelphia lowered its requirements. Now three spaces for every 10 units are mandated in many residential areas.

Parker’s bill would eliminate parking requirements in CMX-4 and CMX-5 — the two most flexible zoning categories — which, in practice, mostly just means Center City, University City, North Broad Street, and a few other small sections of the city.

Parker’s team argues that Center City and University City are the most walkable and transit-oriented parts of Philadelphia, with only 56% of households owning cars in the former. Team members argue this change would allow developers to chose how much parking to provide, marginally reducing construction costs and allowing more units to be built.

Status: This bill was not introduced.

Create a new duplex rowhouse zoning category.

Most of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods are zoned for either single-family (RSA-5) or multifamily (RM-1), which allow rowhouses to be carved into apartments.

Multifamily zoning predominated in the 1950s and 1960s, when Philadelphia had more than 2 million residents and city planners expected the population to keep growing. More recently, the Planning Commission and City Council have been promoting single-family zoning, especially as car ownership is more common and apartments make finding parking harder in dense rowhouse neighborhoods.

Parker’s team is proposing a new zoning category, RTA-2, which would allow duplexes in areas zoned for rowhouses.

“Our desire here was to make sure that we had an option that Council members could apply to their districts that allows for two families,” said Octavia Howell, director of the Planning Commission. “A little bit more density, at a level that is palatable to residents.”

After passing the legislation, City Council would then have to apply it to different areas of the city which would, in theory, make it less controversial.

Status: This bill was not introduced.

Reconsider former Councilmember Darrell L. Clarke’s zoning overlays.

District Council members have near total control over land use and zoning in their districts. As a result, Council members have created hyper local zoning rules that only apply to their districts (or certain corners of it). This patchwork quilt of rules has come in for plenty of criticism from good government groups, city planners, and real estate developers.

Clarke, who represented much of North Philadelphia and parts of Center City, was a master of these zoning overlays. Parker’s team has been working with his successor Jeffery Young to eliminate some of these specialized rules.

Clarke required that a minimum lot size for a home in his district be 1,440 square feet, essentially banning smaller homes. Parker and Young’s bill would revert the minimum lot size to 960 square feet, the same as the rest of the city.

The former City Council president also banned developers from using zoning bonuses that gave a building more height and density if they included a green roof. Above Spring Garden Avenue, he banned using a bonus that allows taller buildings with more units if they provide lower income housing.

Parker’s team has no plans to attempt to alter any other zoning overlays, which could alienate Council members.

Status: This bill was introduced by Councilmember Young.

Reduce Council’s role over moving property into the land bank.

When Philadelphia’s Land Bank was created in 2012, it was meant to rationalize the ownership of city land, which was spread across numerous municipal agencies. But that never really happened, partly because Clarke inserted provisions in the land bank law that required Council to introduce a resolution to move property into or out of the land bank.

Many Council members never bothered to do that, so thousands of city properties are still owned by the Department of Public Property or the Redevelopment Authority. This is hardly the biggest challenge facing the land bank, but the Parker administration would like to ease the consolidation of municipally owned property under one roof by eliminating the requirement that City Council act to move land into the land bank.

Status: This bill was not introduced.

Clean up the zoning code.

The administration anticipated that this would be the least controversial bill, as it just tweaks the existing zoning code to correct spelling, eliminate language describing defunct legislation, and other technical tweaks.

Status: This bill was not introduced.