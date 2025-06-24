Stone Harbor home could break record if it sells for asking price: almost $14 million

A prominent Philadelphia biotech executive’s 2,800-square-foot beachfront house in Stone Harbor was listed last week for $13.499 million.

The five-bedroom home on 108th Street is owned by Jim Wilson, a research scientist who led the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program until last year, when he became CEO of GEMMA Biotherapeutics and board chairman of diagnostic testing firm Franklin Biolabs.

Wilson and his wife, Lisa, bought the Cape May County house in 2019 for $5.8 million, according to property records. “It’s situated on the south side of one of the most exclusive streets in Stone Harbor, offering unobstructed ocean views, full sun exposure throughout the day, and complete privacy thanks to underground utilities and protected beach frontage,” said listing agent Michael Crovo of real estate firm Compass.

Built in 2015, the house “underwent a meticulous renovation” by the builder D.L. Miner Construction, Crovo said in an email. It has five full bathrooms, plus a half-bath, built-in bunkbeds, and a pool. It features cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace, as well as a patio and an outdoor shower, according to the listing.

“Every detail — from the expanded laundry, the open kitchen, and custom bunk rooms to the nanodoors that open seamlessly to the pool and cabana — was designed to enhance livability while maximizing the home’s visual and functional impact,” he said.

If the sale closes near the asking price, Crovo said that would mark the highest recorded residential transaction in Stone Harbor — reflecting “the increasing demand for turnkey luxury homes in premier locations.”

Inventory for such houses in the borough is limited, he said.