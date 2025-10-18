How one family found room for eight in Mount Airy | How I Bought My House

The buyer: Kim Sephes, 40, learning coach

The house: a 1,380-square foot 1950’s twin with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths

The price: $255,000

The ask: Kim Sephes didn’t want to live in a house attached to her father’s church anymore. It “felt strange,” she said, living there after he passed away in 2019.

So in 2022, she and her husband, Matthew, began searching for a home for their family of eight. Safety, location, and a driveway were top priorities. They needed four bedrooms and dreamt of a backyard.

The search: At first, the couple searched in Northeast Philadelphia, where they found a lot of nice houses , but were worried about their kids walking around safely without supervision. They expanded their search to Mount Airy, but the competition was stiff. They made offers on four houses only to get outbid every time.

“It was a crazy housing market where people were offering cash offers left and right,” Sephes said.

Soon after, the family “stepped on the gas” with their search and found a house they loved in August 2022.

The appeal: The house was move-in ready. Only the kitchen needed updating.

But they had to make a few compromises.

It was three bedrooms, not four — but it had a finished basement that Sephes says could be converted. It was a twin, not their preferred single, home — but it was attached to the corner house.

“At least we weren’t in the middle of the block,” said Sephes. Most importantly, it was in a great section of Mount Airy, and it had a back patio.

The deal: They offered $5,000 over the asking price of $250,000. The house attracted several offers from investors but “the sellers really wanted to sell it to a family,” said Sephes. “Our real estate agent went hard trying to convince them to sell it to us, because they did have a cash offer on the table for more than what we were going to offer.”

In the end, the Sepheses’ offer was accepted and, after a little back and forth about the inspection, they sealed the deal with a $5,000 non-refundable earnest money deposit.

The money: The couple saved $18,000 for a down payment, socking away the previous two years’ tax returns and parts of their paychecks. For three years, they put a little bit away every time they got paid.

“I was so determined,” said Sephes.

They also got a $15,000 forgivable loan through the Neighborhood Lift program, which they do not have to pay back as long as they stay in the house for 10 years.

Through their lender, Fulton Bank, they secured an additional $2,000 grant and a Federal Housing Authority (FHA) mortgage with a 5% interest rate.

The Neighborhood Lift grant “helped get us in the home,” Sephes said. Without it, they “would’ve qualified for something way less.”

The move: The Sepheses closed on Sept. 26 and started moving right away.

To ensure they had enough time to move, they paid October rent. However, they were officially out of the house within the first week, so the church gave them the full month’s rent back. “I really appreciated that because they didn’t have to do that,” Sephes said.

Any reservations? The only issue with the house is that “it’s a little small,” Sephes said. But the garage has extra space for storage.

More than anything, Sephes is grateful they were able to move.

“We were ready to leave the church house,” she said.

Life after close: Sephes says the best thing about their new home is the neighborhood.

“It’s a beautiful block, very quiet, and it’s wide, too, so we don’t have to worry about traffic.”

She also appreciates its two and a half bathrooms.