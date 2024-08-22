‘The Gatsby Barn,’ a nearly $6 million property in New Hope, comes with a musical history

A property in New Hope is on the market for $5,995,000 at 2169 Aquetong Rd, which was once the address of famed musician Leon Redbone, according to the current owner, Mike Dalewitz.

The 9,800 -square- foot house, which has been dubbed “The Gatsby Barn,” is the result of a “gut renovation” inside and out after Dalewitz purchased the property in 2018.

“We wanted to keep some parts of the original identity, while making it something really transformative,” said Dalewitz, who did not disclose the cost of the renovation.

Maureen Reynolds, a real estate agent with Serhant, who is listing the property, noted the cost of the renovation was more than the asking price of the home.

The home has an interior clad in black and white design, several chandeliers, and gold accents. The 6- bedroom home also has a black and gold balcony rail originally from the Waldorf Astoria hotel in New York City, as well as a glass wine cellar that holds up to 900 bottles.

After hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party at a private event space in Doylestown in 2018 for his wife’s 40th birthday, Dalewitz says they wanted to keep the party going, using that inspiration to design their home .

“We wanted to bring a little bit of that joy of that moment after having her party to have that feel and vibe for the rest of our lives,” he said.

Dalewitz, an attorney and entrepreneur, has started several businesses, including The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, a jewish deli . He’s selling the home and relocating to New York with his wife, Alison, and children to be closer to family and for a new business venture.

The home originally listed on the market in 2023 for $10 million, as Dalewitz says they assessed the market and were deciding whether to leave the area. They then took it off the market for some time, and it was listed again this August at a lower price for a more expedited sale.

The property is on 10.5-acres of land which also includes a one bedroom guest cottage, as well as a separate carriage house that has a gym. There is also a covered garage as part of the main house which can fit two vehicles, and another covered two-car garage in the carriage house.

Amenities in the home include a movie theater, bar and elevator. There is also an outdoor heated saltwater pool and hot tub, as well as an adjoining covered kitchen area for entertaining that spans 1,300 square feet and includes a pizza oven, custom built smoker, and a bar that can seat 22 people.

The target buyer for the home could include a celebrity or “culinary enthusiast” , says Reynolds. It could also serve as a vacation home, she said.

“It’s a statement of luxury, innovation and timeless elegance,” said Reynolds.

New Hope has been known as a welcoming place for artists, unique small businesses, LGBTQ people, and others. The downtown has recently seen new development move in and rents go up.

“You’d come to New Hope, and I always thought it was this special place, and just gave me a sense of belonging, with great food, arts, culture, music,” said Dalewitz.

He says leaving the home and area is “bittersweet.”

“I’ve had amazing memories with my family and friends and great events that have been thrown here,” said Dalewitz. “We’re gonna miss this. We’re gonna miss our community. We still want to be tethered to this community forever.”