This ‘townhouse in the sky’ overlooking Washington Square to list soon for $4.5 million

A two-floor penthouse in Society Hill overlooking Washington Square is expected to hit the market soon for $4.5 million.

The roughly 4,200-square-foot home has four bedrooms, 2½ bathrooms and an additional 2,500 square feet of exterior space which includes a wrap-around terrace. Outdoor areas are accessible from both floors of the apartment which faces west.

“You get this extraordinary light, extraordinary sunset views, and you’re still within the tree tops a little bit,” said Brett Caspi, of Compass, the listing agent for the property. “It’s almost like a townhouse in the sky.”

The property includes a private in-unit elevator, a three car garage, and access to the building’s gym.

The residence is in the Lippincott building, a publishing house from 1900 that has since been turned into condo apartments. A 2,767 square-foot condo in the building was listed for $2.7 million last year.

The penthouse is expected to hit the market officially in October after the current owner moves out, said Caspi. In the meantime, some prospective buyers have already viewed the home, he said, but no offers had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.

Homes around Rittenhouse Square or on Washington Square “have typically commanded the most value,” said Caspi, because of the views and access to outdoor space as well as amenities nearby.

The Lippincott is “right in the middle of the square, so there’s no obstructions — there likely will never be any obstructions. When you compare it, really, there’s no comparison.”

This is the first time the property will be for sale after the owners purchased it directly from the developer approximately 20 years ago, said Caspi.

The owners of the home are listed in city property records as Joan and Victor Johnson, who purchased the home in 2007 for $2.6 million. Victor died in 2017, according to an online obituary. The couple has been known for being art collectors.