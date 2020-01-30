The Quarters brand of dorm-like “co-living” apartments plans to operate its second Philadelphia location at a building to rise at what’s now a parking lot along the Rail Park north of Center City.
Quarters, a unit of the Medici Living Group of Berlin, Germany, has a lease to operate the six-story building planned at 1201 Callowhill St. as shared apartments with collective kitchens, bathrooms, and other communal spaces, it said in a statement this week.
The project will comprise shared flats with a total of 239 bedrooms, as well as a 42-space parking garage and 4,000-square-feet of lower-story retail space.
The nearly half-acre site is currently operated as a parking lot by Patriot Parking Inc. The co-living project will be developed by Patriot founder Richard Zeghibe, who expects to break ground on the project this spring, aiming for completion during the last three months of the year, Quarters said.
Medici operates Quarters apartments in New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and several locations in Germany and the Netherlands. Its first Philadelphia property, at Germantown Avenue and North American Street in Northern Liberties, is scheduled to open this spring.
Quarters competitor Common Living of New York, meanwhile, has a coliving project under development at 965 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown.