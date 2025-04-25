This Sea Isle City home is the most expensive ever publicly sold on the island

A beachfront home in Sea Isle City recently sold for a record $6.43 million, according to the listing agent and Zillow.

The 4,400-square-foot home off 76th Street was previously owned by Lancaster-area business owner Daryl Heller, whose ATM company, Paramount Management, collapsed in February, losing Heller and his friends millions. The sale was approved by a New Jersey judge earlier this month as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, according to court documents.

It was the most expensive home sale listed on the Sea Isle City real estate database, according to listing agent Emily Wilkins, bumping a $6.15 million property off the top spot. Zillow records indicate the now-second-most-expensive spot was a nearly 4,000-square-foot bayside home sold in 2022.

Wilkins, broker and owner of Goldcoast Sotheby’s International Realty, said the record speaks to the ever-increasing desirability of Sea Isle, an island that has a mix of nicer restaurants, fun nightlife, and year-round events.

“It’s a really great town,” Wilkins said. “The Shore has definitely, since COVID, just become a hot spot.”

And Wilkins said some of the most stunning Shore views are from the three beachfront decks at the property she just sold. Unlike many Shore homes, the six-bedroom, 7½-bath property is a true single-family home, not a side-by-side or a top-bottom property, Wilkins said.

The primary bedroom and en suite bathroom spans the entire oceanside of the middle floor, with a great room above and two junior suites — also with ocean views — below.

The home has a four-stop elevator, a chef’s kitchen, and city-side decks, as well. Custom built in 2015 and recently revamped by an interior designer, the home was sold mostly furnished.

“This was basically turnkey,” Wilkins said. “It didn’t really need any work.”

Gail and Brett Levin are the new owners, according to court documents. Brett Levin, the president of MHS Lift Inc., a Pennsauken-based warehouse equipment supplier, declined to comment.

The property was listed in January for $6.7 million.