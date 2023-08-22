Luxe listing: Once a Victorian hospital, this NoLibs mansion is on the market for $1.4 million

The way Jason and Delphine Evenchik see it, the Strittmatter Mansion on Sixth Street near Girard Avenue was basically theirs to borrow.

“When we bought the house in 2015,” Jason recalled, “we said, look, we’re not buying this house. We’re watching this house for a certain amount of time.”

That sentiment is not uncommon among owners of historic homes. Since it was established as a private hospital in 1887, the building has had just a handful of owners, all of whom have treated the property with care. Its many period details — pressed plaster moldings, stained glass, Lincrusta wall coverings and more — have been retained, even as each owner made incremental changes to suit contemporary needs.

Dr. Strittmatter himself made the first alterations to the building, expanding it in 1896 to build a “modern” operating room. A 1904 account called the resulting facility “one of the best managed private establishments in the city.”

When Strittmatter died in 1938, his doctor son took over the Sixth Street practice, which he maintained until his own death in 1986. The younger Strittmatter reportedly saw patients starting at 6 p.m. so that day laborers would be able to get medical care. He’d start his house calls at midnight. (The Philadelphia County Medical Society’s annual Strittmatter Award pays tribute to the family’s legacy.)

The house is more than 6,000 square feet and sits on a 35-foot-wide lot. With eight bedrooms and 3½ baths, it’s a lot to take care of, especially if an owner has a preservationist bent. Whenever there were problems with the house, whether a sticky door or damaged molding, Jason and Delphine would bring in a specialist who could make period-appropriate repairs.

Of course, the couple did make some upgrades. The living room was dark, so they installed gallery lighting. They also upgraded the bathroom in the master suite, making sure to retain the pristine 19th-century wall tile and stained glass window.

The prior owners redid the main kitchen, “which is amazing,” said Jason, noting the Lacanche stove, custom cabinetry and the Sub-Zero refrigerator and Bosch dishwasher hidden behind panels. “You wouldn’t even know they were there. They did a great job of respecting the age of the house.”

The Evenchiks redid the outdoor space, installing a bocce court and adding a porch and French doors. “We grew mature bamboo out there that keeps the neighbors from seeing into the backyard, so it’s kind of like a little oasis in the middle of the city.”

But even outdoors, they were careful. “We try to respect the vibe and the soul of the house,” Jason said. “You do not disrupt that.”

The Strittmatter Mansion is listed by Solon Aphoritis at Serhant for $1.4 million.