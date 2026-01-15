Temple bought the site of a former McDonald’s for $8 million

Temple University last month bought a vacant property at the site of a former McDonald’s near its North Philadelphia campus for $8 million, according to property records.

The university is still developing plans for the 48,640 square-foot lot at 1201-1219 N. Broad St., by Girard Avenue, a spokesperson said.

It’s adjacent to the Temple Sports Complex, which features two fields for soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey. That location “provides an opportunity to implement the vision of our campus safety and physical environment plan,” Steve Orbanek said.

The transaction was earlier reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The restaurant franchise was demolished in 2023.

Temple’s latest acquisition comes as the university has expanded its footprint in recent months along Broad Street.

In early 2025 the university paid $18 million for Terra Hall, a former University of the Arts building on South Broad Street. The building will be Temple’s Center City campus. And last fall Temple bought jazz bar New Barber’s Hall on Oxford Street for $2.3 million, the Business Journal reported.