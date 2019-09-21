While emphasizing that he had no desire to intervene in the 2020 US presidential election, Guterres spoke positively about a proposal by Sen. Bernie Sanders, for a Green New Deal that would be global. Most of the leading Democratic presidential candidates endorse one form or another of Green New Deal, a program in which the U.S. government would create millions of jobs by investing in solar power, energy efficiency and other measures to reduce heat-trapping emissions. But a new report by the Nation magazine pointed out that only Sanders’ Green New Deal meets the scientific imperative of cutting global emissions by 45% by 2030 on the way to carbon neutrality by 2050. Sanders’ Green New Deal does this by pledging not only to slash emissions in the US but to help developing countries cut their emissions as well.