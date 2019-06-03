Naz Reid suffered a sprained right ankle during a predraft workout for the 76ers on Monday at their practice facility in Camden.
The former LSU center suffered the injury while landing after scoring a layup in a scrimmage. Reid fell behind the basket and grabbed his ankle while grimacing in pain.
After getting up, the 6-foot-10, 250-pounder walked, ran, and hopped on one leg. Then he went into the training room to receive treatment. Reid appeared to be fine.
The 19-year-old likely will get chosen late in the first round or in the second round of the NBA draft June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections (Nos. 33, 34, 44, and 54).
Reid has the ability to be a stretch five in the NBA. He shot 33.3 percent on three-pointers during his lone season in college. Reid, who lost 30 pounds at LSU, is also a solid ballhandler and passer. However, he needs to work on his lateral quickness and explosiveness.
The former Roselle Catholic (N.J.) standout was an All-SEC freshman-team selection, averaging 13.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. He already has worked out for the Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic. He is scheduled to work out for the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Also at the workout were Terry Harris (North Carolina A&T), Lu Dort (Arizona State), Terence Davis (Ole Miss), Zach Hankins (Xavier) and Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb).