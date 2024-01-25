NBA keeps 2024 All-Star Game jerseys simple, matching return to tradition in Indianapolis

With the NBA All-Star Game right around the corner, the league unveiled its latest look for its signature game.

The jerseys, which will debut on the court Feb. 18, were created by Jordan Brand in celebration of All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

When the NBA’s best players — including 76ers star Joel Embiid — take the court for the 73rd All-Star Game at 8 p.m., they will sport a familiar look. The threads will match a return to tradition on the court, with Eastern and Western Conference designations coming back . That return to tradition also includes the axing of the Elam Ending after a much-maligned 2023 All-Star Weekend.

Clad with cream lettering and an All-Star logo, the largely bland jersey also features pinstripes. They come in two colors, with the West wearing red and the East rocking Blue.

The jerseys will be available for purchase after the 7 p.m. announcement of the All-Star starters Thursday on TNT.