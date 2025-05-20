Keep the pick, trade down, or take a big swing? Exploring all of the Sixers’ draft options.

The NBA draft lottery and combine week is over, which means the hubbub of the 76ers keeping their pick — and moving up two spots to No. 3 in the lottery — has slightly settled.

Now comes the five-plus weeks leading up to the draft, which is sure to be peppered with speculation and whispers from prospects’ individual workouts with teams.

Advertisement

For now, let’s reset where the Sixers stand. Here are their most likely options if they keep the No. 3 pick, along with some intriguing prospects if they trade down, and big-swing possibilities that could be characterized as wishful thinking.

Most likely to draft at No. 3

Ace Bailey, Rutgers wing

Bailey was viewed by outside evaluators as the third-best prospect heading into last week — and is still slotted there with the Sixers on the most recent mock drafts from ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, The Ringer, The Athletic, and Bleacher Report.

This aligns with Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey saying at his end-of-season news conference that he would draft the best player available — and, immediately after the lottery, that the Sixers were leaning toward keeping the pick, rather than trading it, because “we think this draft is different. We really think this draft is really strong at the top, especially in the top three.”

» READ MORE: Pondering how to elevate the Sixers has become an annual offseason tradition

Those mock-draft creators also acknowledge why Bailey can be polarizing, primarily because of his questionable shot selection. But potential oozes from his long 6-foot-8 frame, his versatility, and his athleticism. And on a non-rebuilding team, perhaps Bailey would not feel forced into so many tough shots, and could instead use his ability to create space and launch over defenders to his utmost advantage.

VJ Edgecombe, Baylor guard

Edgecombe is pretty unanimously regarded as the fourth-best prospect, who theoretically could flip-flop with Bailey by the end of the pre-draft process.

The 6-5, 180-pound Edgecombe is an explosive athlete and defensive playmaker, averaging 2.1 steals to go along with his 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 33 games. But he needs to further develop his point-guard skills, and wants to prove he can be a reliable scorer beyond “just someone that dunks.”

Trade-down options

Kon Knueppel, Duke wing

Knueppel is perhaps the most plug-and-play, high-floor prospect in this draft class, particularly for a Sixers team hoping that improved health will immediately elevate them back into the playoff tier.

Knueppel is an elite shooter — connecting on 47.9% of his field-goal attempts, 40.6% of his three-pointers, and 91.4% of his free throws — and a potential secondary ballhandler in the pick-and-roll. He said at the combine, where he sat out testing because of a sprained ankle, that he has been working on his finishing and extending his shooting range.

Tre Johnson, Texas guard

Johnson is a bona fide bucket-getter, averaging 19.9 points per game and shooting 39.7% from three-point range at Texas. He said at the combine that he is content to play on and off the ball, and that teams told him during combine interviews that he needed to get stronger and improve as a defender.

» READ MORE: Will Daryl Morey save his job and trade the No. 3 pick, or do the right thing and invest in the Sixers’ future?

Khaman Maluach, Duke center

The 7-7 Maluach is a possibility if the Sixers want big-man insurance, given Joel Embiid’s uncertain health outlook. Maluach is already a dynamite lob threat and defender who can protect the rim and guard out on the perimeter. The South Sudan native did not begin playing basketball until he was a teenager, meaning some aspects of his offensive game are still raw.

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma guard

Fears is another upside prospect, because he is one of the youngest players in this draft class. He boasts impressive attacking and creation ability, but there are concerns about his 28.4% mark from three-point range in his one college season.

Derik Queen, Maryland big man

Queen boasts impressive offensive skills for his size, but he has clear defensive limitations. He was coached by new Villanova coach Kevin Willard at Maryland.

Wishful thinking?

Dylan Harper slips to No. 3

Rutgers combo guard Dylan Harper is considered to be the second-best prospect in this class. The 6-6, 215-pound combo guard is a crafty attacker, an elite finisher, and has the versatility to play on and off the ball.

Yet it is possible that the San Antonio Spurs — who again received terrific lottery luck by jumping up to the second pick — are too guard-heavy, after trading for De’Aaron Fox at the deadline and taking the recently crowned Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in last year’s draft.

» READ MORE: Ace Bailey modeled his game after Paul George. Could they become teammates at the 2025 NBA draft?

Outside rumblings also began immediately following the draft lottery that the Spurs’ surprising ascension could make them a potential landing spot for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player has not formally requested a trade, but is on a Milwaukee Bucks team that again lost in the playoffs’ first round and must wait for perennial All-Star Damian Lillard to recover from a torn Achilles.

Could a series of fortunate events (for the Sixers) unfold that drop Harper to the third pick?

A similar conclusion could be made about the Sixers’ backcourt, given it boasts young standouts Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and, potentially, Quentin Grimes. But if Harper has the most star potential behind surefire top pick Cooper Flagg, then it would be quite the coup for the Sixers to land him.

Trade the pick – plus Paul George – for a replacement star

ESPN reported inside its most recent mock draft that some league executives expect the Sixers to consider packaging the third pick and Paul George in a trade for a star replacement, floating Kevin Durant and Lauri Markkanen as options.

That in itself is not groundbreaking. A front office’s job is to consider all possibilities, especially with the optionality now available to the Sixers by keeping that pick. One recent move like this worth noting: When the Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly moved up to the fourth pick in the 2019 draft lottery, they used that in the blockbuster package to acquire Anthony Davis.

And, simply for the purpose of this exercise, the Sixers surely would need to throw in far more assets — likely starting with McCain — to land Antetokounmpo.