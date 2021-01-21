This is a tough one, but I had to give it this for Tyrese Maxey. The rookie combo guard failed to score a point for the second time this season. This one came after he averaged 18.3 points in his last six games. But on this night, Maxey missed all four of his shot attempts in 20 minutes, 34 seconds. He also had some struggles on the defensive end. Maxey was held out of the game in the fourth quarter.