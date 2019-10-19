3. One of the more interesting subplots in the early going was the battle between Horford and Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft. Midway through the first quarter, there was a series of possessions that offered a nice glimpse of the tension of opposites that is going to play out at power forward this season. On three straight offensive possessions, the 6-foot-8 Hachimura looked to take advantage of his speed against the longtime center: first. After first sinking a three-pointer, Hachimura pulled up off the dribble from midrange for another bucket. The next time down the court, he again freed himself for a clean look from the midrange, although this one did not fall. On the Sixers’ ensuing possession, Horford put his size to work, backing Huchimura down beneath the rim, then grabbing his own offensive rebound and kicking out to Furkan Korkmaz for an open corner three. Midway through the second quarter, he hit a back-cutting Matisse Thybulle with a perfect bounce pass from the left elbow for his fifth assist of the night. It’s going to be interesting to see how Horford matches up against smaller four men on the defensive end, and how he will be able to take advantage of his size on the offensive end.