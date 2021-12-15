The 76ers were unable to avoid the NBA’s recent wave of COVID-19 incidents.

Reserve power forward Georges Niang is sidelined after being placed in the league’s health and safety protocols on Wednesday. Niang is vaccinated. A vaccinated player who tests positive for COVID can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or following two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Chicago Bulls postponed two games Monday after COVID-19sidelined 10 players. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets placed seven players, including James Harden, in protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers canceled practice after guard Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for coronavirus.

Last month, the Sixers had four players — Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe — miss a combined 27 games after they tested positive. Now, Niang is sidelined.

Niang, who was acquired this summer, is averaging career highs of 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 23.6 minutes. He started in five of the 28 games he played this season. His absence will be tough for a Sixers team facing the Miami Heat Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Joel Embiid participated in Wednesday’s shootaround after missing Monday’s loss in Memphis with rib soreness. Embiid, Seth Curry (right shoulder soreness) and Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.

The Heat will be without five players, Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion), Bam Adebayo (thumb injury), Caleb Martin (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck whiplash) and Victor Oladipo (right knee recovery). Miami guard Tyler Herro (right quad contusion) is questionable.