A win is a win.
The 76ers were sloppy down the stretch in Wednesday’s 118-113 victory over the Houston Rockets at the Wells Fargo Center. But no one is complaining, especially when this win snapped a three-game skid. A sloppy win, while Ben Simmons (illness) is sidelined, is much better than a bad loss. Here are the best and worst awards from Wednesday night’s game:
Joel Embiid gets this. The Sixers’ All-Star center finished with a game-high of 31 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for his 15th double-double of the season. If there was a negative, it was his six turnovers. But as usual, Embiid was the most dominant player on the floor.
Mason Jones gets this. The Rockets reserve missed all three of his shot attempts and had more turnovers (two) than points scored (one) in 9 minutes, 32 seconds of action. He also was a minus-15 during that time.
Matisse Thybulle gets this. With Simmons sidelined, Thybulle got his first start of the season and didn’t disappoint. He shut down John Wall in the first half en route to finishing with four steals and a block.
This goes to the Sixers’ turnovers. They committed 23 last night, with 15 coming in the second half.
This goes to the Sixers’ first-half three-point shooting. They made 11 of 16 three-pointers during the first two quarters.