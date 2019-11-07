SALT LAKE CITY -- On the night Joel Embiid returned, the 76ers lost Ben Simmons.
Simmons left in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz with a minor sprain of the AC joint in his right shoulder. He did not return and will be evaluated on Thursday in Denver.
Meanwhile, Embiid finished with game-highs of 27 points and 16 rebounds and two blocks in his first game back after serving a two-game suspension for fighting Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns on Oct. 30.
But his presence didn’t have the impact the Sixers (5-2) had hoped. This marked their second straight setback. They will look to snap their skid Friday night against the Denver Nuggets.
At the moment, Simmons’ status for that game is unknown.
He suffered the injury in the first quarter. With 8 minutes, 13 seconds left in the quarter, he received an entry pass in the high post. He spun right to make a move. His right shoulder banged into the chest of Utah’s Royce O’Neale.
After the contact, Simmons immediately held his shoulder.
He played on before being subbed out of the game with 3:31 left in the quarter. Simmons wore what looked like a heating pad on his shoulder while on the bench.
He checked back into the game with 6:56 left in the half. However, he took himself out of the game during a break in the action at the 5:20 mark and walked straight to the locker room. Simmons had a tough time moving his right arm before leaving the game.
He finished with two points on 1-for-2 shooting to go with two assists and a rebound in 10 minutes of action.
Meanwhile, Embiid finished with his third double-double of the season.
He had an impact early, blocking Rudy Gobert’s layup 19 seconds into the game. However, Gobert returned the favor on Embiid’s first shot attempt, an 8-foot layup, 1:22 into the game. Embiid grabbed the rebound and missed the putback.
But he scored his first two points on a pair of foul shots minutes later to give the Sixers a 7-2 lead. The Cameroon native scored his first basket on a 3-foot hook shot with 3:07 left in the quarter. He converted a three-pointer to put the Sixers, 24-21, at the 2:04 mark.
Embiid finished the quarter with seven points on 2-for-6 shooting to go with three rebounds, three assists, and a block. He added 11 points in the second quarter, before being held scoreless in the third while missing all four shot attempts. Embiid added nine points in the fourth quarter.
For the game, he made 16 of 18 foul shots, including a pair to pull the Sixers within 102-100 with 2:17 left.
After the Jazz responded with a 4-1 run, Embiid split two free throws to pull the Sixers within 106-102 with 51.3 seconds left. Gobert fouled out on that play. Josh Richardson’s basket at the buzzer set the final score.
Richardson finished with a season-high 24 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 16 points. However, Al Horford had a tough night two days after scoring a season-high 32 points in Phoenix. The power forward finished with seven points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Donovan Mitchell paced the Jazz (5-3) with 24 points.