Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This goes to Tyrese Haliburton in a losing effort. The Kings point guard finished with a game-high 38 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including making 5 of 9 three-pointers. The second-year player scored 14 of the Kings’ 18 fourth-quarter points. He made all five of his shots in the closing quarter, including four threes.

Worst performance: Buddy Hield was more of a rebounder than a shooter against the Sixers. And that’s not a good thing for the Kings. While grabbing eight boards is good, he gets paid mainly for knocking down three-pointers. On this night, Hield missed all seven of his three-point attempts en route to shooting 1-for-8 from the field.

Best defensive performance: Haliburton also gets this, finishing with three steals. Let’s just say this was a great audition performance for the team that may be looking to acquire him in a trade.

Best statistic: This goes to Joel Embiid’s third quarter. The Sixers center scored 17 of his 36 points in the quarter. He made 6 of 9 shots and went 4-for-5 from the foul line.

Worst statistic: The Sixers need to take better care of the ball. They committed 18 turnovers with 13 coming in the first half.

Best of the best: The Sixers moved up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings after the victory.