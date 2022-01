Sixers center Joel Embiid attempts to lay-up the basketball against Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III during the first quarter on Saturday, January 29, 2022 in Philadelphia. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: This goes to Tyrese Haliburton in a losing effort. The Kings point guard finished with a game-high 38 points on 11-for-19 shooting, including making 5 of 9 three-pointers. The second-year player scored 14 of the Kings’ 18 fourth-quarter points. He made all five of his shots in the closing quarter, including four threes.

Worst performance: Buddy Hield was more of a rebounder than a shooter against the Sixers. And that’s not a good thing for the Kings. While grabbing eight boards is good, he gets paid mainly for knocking down three-pointers. On this night, Hield missed all seven of his three-point attempts en route to shooting 1-for-8 from the field.

Best defensive performance: Haliburton also gets this, finishing with three steals. Let’s just say this was a great audition performance for the team that may be looking to acquire him in a trade.

Best statistic: This goes to Joel Embiid’s third quarter. The Sixers center scored 17 of his 36 points in the quarter. He made 6 of 9 shots and went 4-for-5 from the foul line.

Worst statistic: The Sixers need to take better care of the ball. They committed 18 turnovers with 13 coming in the first half.

Best of the best: The Sixers moved up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings after the victory.