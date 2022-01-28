Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 105-87 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: I’m throwing a curveball, giving this award to Georges Niang on a night he was tied for his team’s third-scorer. But his 14 points came off 5-for-7 shooting, including making 4 of 6 three-pointers. The reserve power forward was a plus 17.

Worst performance: Talen Horton-Tucker gets this one. The Lakers reserve guard missed six of his eight shots while finishing with seven points. He also was a liability on defense, finishing a minus-23.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this for providing lockdown defense. Thybulle finished with four steals and one block.

Best statistic: Lakers were perfect from the foul line. They made all nine of their free throws.

Worst statistic: The Sixers were horrid from the foul line. They shot 10 of 17 (58.8%).

Worst of the Worst: This goes to the season-ticket holder who addressed Carmelo Anthony as “boy” in a derogatory and racist way. There’s no place for that.