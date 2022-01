Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis loses the basketball against Sixers guard Matisse Thybulle and forward Tobias Harris in the second quarter on Thursday. Read more

Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 105-87 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: I’m throwing a curveball, giving this award to Georges Niang on a night he was tied for his team’s third-scorer. But his 14 points came off 5-for-7 shooting, including making 4 of 6 three-pointers. The reserve power forward was a plus 17.

Worst performance: Talen Horton-Tucker gets this one. The Lakers reserve guard missed six of his eight shots while finishing with seven points. He also was a liability on defense, finishing a minus-23.

Best defensive performance: Matisse Thybulle gets this for providing lockdown defense. Thybulle finished with four steals and one block.

Best statistic: Lakers were perfect from the foul line. They made all nine of their free throws.

Worst statistic: The Sixers were horrid from the foul line. They shot 10 of 17 (58.8%).

Worst of the Worst: This goes to the season-ticket holder who addressed Carmelo Anthony as “boy” in a derogatory and racist way. There’s no place for that.