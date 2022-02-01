Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 122-119 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Tyrese Maxey gets this on a night Ja Morant had 37 points and Andre Drummond grabbed 23 rebounds. But Maxey was the best player with the game on the line, scoring six of the Sixers’ 11 overtime points. He had the final four points of the game. He scored the go-ahead layup with 26.4 seconds left before adding a running layup right before the buzzer. Maxey ended up with a team-high 33 points to go with eight assists and a career-high four blocks.

Worst performance: John Konchar gets this one. The Grizzlies reserve missed both of his shots while failing to score a point and was minus 7 in 12 minutes, 1 second of action.

Best defensive performance: Drummond gets this, finishing with three blocks and two steals. He also grabbed his share of missed shots, finishing 13 defensive rebounds while starting in place of Joel Embiid, who had the night off.

Best defensive possession: This goes to the Grizzlies’ final offensive possession. Matisse Thybulle did a solid job on Morant before Maxey picked him up in the lane. That forced Morant to force a pass in the corner to Zaire Williams, who missed a three-pointer as Danny Green closed out on him. Then Thybulle saved the ball before it went out of bounds and heaved an outlet pass to Maxey at midcourt. The point guard raced down the floor and scored an uncontested layup at the buzzer.

Best statistic: The Sixers had a block party. They blocked a season-high 12 shots on the night. In addition to four by Maxey and three by Drummond, Tobias Harris and Charles Bassey had two apiece. Thybulle had one.

Worst statistic: The Grizzlies were doomed by their three-point shooting. They shot 6-for-30 for the game, (20%). Desmond Bane made 5 of 9 three-pointers. However, his teammates were 1-for-21.

Best of the best: This was the Sixers’ biggest home win of the season. It also pulled the third-place team a ½-game behind the first-place Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

Worst of the worst: This goes to Doc Rivers getting a technical foul at the end of regulation. The Sixers coach rushed the court after regulation to argue a non-call on Seth Curry’s shot attempt at the buzzer and received a technical foul from official Eric Lewis. Bane made the foul shot to give the Grizzlies a one-point advantage at the start of overtime.