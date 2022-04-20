The 76ers are unsure what adjustments the Toronto Raptors will make in Game 3.

But they do know foul disparity will remain a major focus in the first-round series after the Raptors’ complaints following Games 1 and 2.

The Sixers know the cheers they received at the Wells Fargo Center will turn into boos at 8 p.m. Wednesday when they continue their first-round series at Scotiabank Arena. A member of the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team, Danny Green is aware that Toronto fans provide a lift for their team. He also knows calls that previously went in the Sixers’ favor in Philly could go the Raptors’ way in Toronto.

“So there’s going to be a wave of change in that probably,” Green said. “It’s going to be tough in their building. You gotta make some shots there. We’ve got to stop them.

“We know the whistle might not be in our favor for a couple of games there. Either way, we’ve got to play basketball and fight through it.”

After impressive victories in front of sellout home crowds, the Sixers hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. This marked the second consecutive season they have won their first two games in the first round.

Game 4 will be 2 p.m. Saturday. If necessary, Game 5 would be Monday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game 6 would be April 28 in Toronto and Game 7 would be April 30 in Philly.

The last time the Sixers swept a playoff series was in a best-of-five opening-round matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks in 1991.

But if the Sixers do sweep, they’ll have to do so without their best perimeter defender. Matisse Thybulle is not allowed in Canada for Game 3 and 4 because he chose to remain unvaccinated.

While Thybulle won’t face Raptors fans, MVP finalist Joel Embiid is likely to face their ire after his exchange with Raptors coach Nick Nurse late in Game 2.

Embiid told Nurse to “stop bitching” about foul calls after the Raptors coach decided to use his Game 1 postgame press conferences to focus on officiating.

The Sixers had a 34-23 advantage at the free-throw line in Game 1, with Embiid going 9-of-11. In Game 2, Embiid made 12 of 14 free throws and the Sixers attempted 30 compared to Toronto’s 12.

From Green’s vantage, Embiid is “just being emotional offensively and just enforcing his will and making them call the fouls and making them foul him is what we are going to need, especially in that building.”

“We’re going to need Tobias [Harris] to continue with his energy,” Green added. “We’re going to need Tobias to play free, and knocking down his shot.”

The Sixers are also going to need Tyrese Maxey to continue to excel in transition.

The second-year guard is averaging 30.5 points on 68.8% shooting from the field — including 57.1% shooting on three-pointers.

Embiid is averaging 25.0 points and 13.0 rebounds, while Harris is scoring 23.0 points to go with 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks a game. James Harden has also been solid, averaging 18 points and 10 assists.

As a team, the Sixers are shooting a postseason-best 48.4% on three-pointers.

However, they have benefitted from the Raptors’ injuries and ailments.

Rookie of the Year finalist Scottie Barnes missed Game 2 with a sprained right ankle and is listed as doubtful for Game 3. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. is questionable with a non-COVID related illness.

Trent had nine points on 2-for-11 and was minus-23 in Game 1. He had zero points on 0-for-3 shooting in 10 minutes in Game 2 after being a game-time decision. He didn’t play after intermission.

Meanwhile, Raptors forward Thad Young, a former Sixer, has been limited by a hyperextended left thumb.

“Obviously, it’s hard enough, right?” Nurse said. “But it’s getting just a little harder. We gotta hope these guys can get healthy by Game 3.”