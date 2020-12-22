That first season: 41-41. General manager John Gabriel tore apart the roster in hopes of building around stars. Rivers, with duct tape, banding wire, and four starters who were undrafted, still managed to finish at .500 and come within one game of making the playoffs. Rivers was named the NBA’s coach of the year. Ben Wallace was shipped to Detroit after the season in the Grant Hill deal, and a free-agency run at Tim Duncan failed.