Roy Hibbert, a former center at Georgetown who spent nine seasons in the NBA, has been hired by the 76ers as a player development coach.
A team source confirmed the hiring, first reported by Shams Charania.
According to the source, this is a new position.
The 7-foot-2 Hibbert was drafted No. 17 overall in the first round by the Toronto Raptors in the 2008 draft and dealt to the Indiana Pacers in a draft-day deal that became official two weeks later.
He was a two-time all-star with the Pacers in 2012 and 2014. He was a key member of Pacers teams that lost in the Eastern Conference finals in 2013 and 2014.
Hibbert, 32, spent seven of his nine NBA seasons with the Pacers. He played the 2015-2016 season with the Los Angeles Lakers and finished his career the next season playing for Charlotte and Denver.
In 662 regular season NBA games he averaged 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds. Hibbert also averaged 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds in 54 career playoff games,