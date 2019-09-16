The Sixers will hold their annual Blue-White scrimmage at the 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m..
The scrimmage will come after the team’s training camp from Oct. 1-4 at its practice facility in Camden.
The fieldhouse is the home of the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, and opened in January. In recent seasons, the Sixers held their free open practice at the Palestra. Last year’s event was canceled because of condensation on the Palestra floor.
“We are excited to do it in Delaware,” said Chris Heck, the Sixers’ president of business operations. “We have a great fan base in the First State. … This is good opportunity to bring the varsity team, so to speak, up there to show their appreciation to our fans in Delaware.”
Heck added it’s also a good way to showcase the 2,500-seat, multipurpose arena. He argues there’s no better facility in the G-League than the fieldhouse. The Sixers will also tell you this move makes sense because of their brand extension into Wilmington and beyond.
The team is unsure if its preseason scrimmage in Delaware will become an annual thing.
“We haven’t thought that far in advance,” Heck said. “There are scheduling conflicts and everything else. But [a Sixers presence in Delaware] is a high priority for us.”
Fans looking for the free tickets to the open practice must sign up for the team’s SixthMan Fan newsletter. Information on how to secure the limited tickets will be communicated through the newsletter in the coming days.
Sixers and Blue Coats season-ticket holders will receive early access to a limit number of tickets.
The Sixers will open their five-game preseason slate against the Chinese Basketball League’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 8. The regular season will begin Oct. 23 against the Atlantic Division rival Boston Celtics at the arena.