TORONTO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 104-101 Game 3 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors in the first-round series at Scotiabank Arena.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid’s three downs Raptors, 104-101, in OT and puts Sixers one win away from a sweep

Best performance: This was an easy one. Joel Embiid’s game-winner three-pointer is one of many reasons why he won the award. The Sixers center finished with game highs of 33 points and 13 rebounds. Eighteen of his points came in the third period. If there was one blemish, it was the MVP finalist’s game-worst six turnovers.

Worst performance: This goes to Thad Young. The former Sixer was minus-9 in six minutes of action. He made his lone shot attempt to finish with two points. However, he failed to grab a rebound while committing a foul on a night he was a defensive liability.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this one. He held Pascal Siakam scoreless in the second half and overtime session. The Raptors star forward went 0-for-5 from the field during that time. Embiid also blocked one shot in the game and grabbed 12 defensive rebounds.

Best statistic: The Sixers scorched the nets in the second quarter. They shot 11-for-16 for a percentage of 68.8%.

Worst statistic: The Sixers need to do a better job of handling the ball. They committed 24 turnovers, leading to 27 points by the Raptors.

Best of the best: This marked Embiid’s first career game-tying or go-ahead field goal in the game’s final second. He had been 0-14 in those opportunities before Wednesday night.