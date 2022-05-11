MIAMI — Are the 76ers destined for another Eastern Conference semifinals exit?

It doesn’t look good for them. They trailed by 13 points in the first quarter en route to a 120-85 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the conference semifinals Tuesday night at FTX Arena. The Heat have a 3-2 series lead in the best-of-seven format. Game 6 is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Things were so bad that the Sixers took their starters out with Miami leading, 99-70, with 8 minutes, 18 seconds remaining.

The Sixers looked nothing like the squad that shot well to win Games 3 and 4 at home to even up the series.

On this night, they shot 36.9% from the field, making just 9 of 32 three-pointers. Joel Embiid finished with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting to go with five rebounds. However, he played with little energy and appeared passive at times.

This marked Embiid’s third game back since suffering a fractured orbital bone near his right eye and a concussion on an elbow from Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam late in the Sixers’ Game 6 victory to clinch their first-round series. It was Embiid’s worst all-around performance since returning.

His presence alone willed the Sixers to home victories in Games 3 and 4. On this night, Embiid had a second-quarter scare when he was hit in the face. He remained in the game and appeared to be fine.

Tyrese Maxey also had a rough night. The Sixers second-year guard had nine points on 2-for-10 shooting. James Harden didn’t come close to duplicating his 31-point effort from Game 4. The point guard finished with 14 points on 5-for-13 shooting to go with six rebounds, four assists and four turnovers.

Georges Niang was held scoreless for the second game of the series. The Sixers reserve power forward went 0-for-5 from the field — all three-pointers — in 16 minutes of action. Niang had zero points in Game 1 on 0-for-6 shooting.

Jimmy Butler paced the Heat with 23 points.

The Sixers have been consistent in this series. They struggled to earn rebounds and make three-pointers in the three games in Miami, all losses.

Now, the Sixers must win that game to force a winner-take-all Game 7 back here in South Florida.

Even if they force a Game 7, the Sixers will have to defy history.

Since 2000, Game 5 winners have gone on to advance over 70% of the time in playoff series.

The Sixers are also one loss away from having won just one of their last 12 second-round appearances dating back to 1986. They beat the Toronto Raptors in seven games in 2001 en route to finishing as NBA Finals runners-up.

Embiid’s scare

Embiid suffered a scare with 6 minutes, 13 seconds left in the half. The Sixers center was hit in the face by Dewayne Dedmon after grabbing a rebound.

Embiid dropped the ball, fell out of bounds and grabbed his face mask. He remained there for several seconds while play continued. After a break in action, Embiid was checked out while coach Doc Rivers received a technical foul for fuming about the non-call.

Embiid walked to the bench and checked out during a break in action before returning to the court. He missed his only shot attempt the rest of the half.

Embiid finished with six points on 2-for-6 shooting to go with two rebounds and two turnovers in the first half.

No Lowry

Miami point guard Kyle Lowry missed the game because of a strained left hamstring.

Lowry, a Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova product, originally suffered the injury on April 22 in Game 3 of the Heat’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. He was sidelined until Friday when he faced the Sixers in Game 3. However, he aggravated the injury in Sunday’s Game 4.

Unable to move like he used to, Lowry struggled against the Sixers. The Heat have actually played better with Gabe Vincent in the starting lineup.