Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 103-88 Game 5 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the first-round series at the Wells Fargo Center

Best performance: This goes to Pascal Siakam for the second consecutive game. The Raptors forward finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven assists. He was a game-best plus 24.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Matisse Thybulle. The Sixers reserve forward scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting. But even that was a bit misleading. Thybulle missed a corner three-pointer, but the ball was tipped into the basket by a Raptors defender. He got credit for the shot. Tybulle also missed his two foul shots. He had more fouls (three) than rebounds (two) to go with one steal and a turnover in 14 minutes of action.

Best statistic: This goes to solid shooting by the Raptors. Toronto had a solid shooting night. They made 42 of 82 shots for a percentage of .512.

Worst statistic: This goes to the Sixers’ shooting. They made 31 of 81 shots, including missing 27 of 37 three-pointers, to shoot 38.2% overall from the field.

Worst of worst: The Sixers have to head back to Toronto Raptors after failing to close out the series for the second consecutive game. Like in their Game 4 loss, the Sixers were totally outplayed.