WASHINGTON —Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 117-96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at Capital One Arena.

Best performance: Joel Embiid scored at least 30 points for the eighth time this season The Sixers center finished with game highs of 36 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks to go with a steal. Embiid started off strong, scoring the Sixers’ first eight points. He ended up making 12 of 17 shots, including 2 of 5 three-pointers. Embiid also got into Montrezl Harrell’s head, leading to the Wizards post player’s second technical foul and ejection.

Worst performance: Jordan Schakel failed to score a point. The Wizards reserve missed all six of his shots in 9 minutes, 9 seconds of action. He had his own jacking-up-shots-and-missing contest.

Best defensive performance: This one goes to Matisse Thybulle on a night when Embiid had the most blocks. But Thybulle made his presence known while finishing with a team-high two steals and one block. The small forward missed his lone shot and finished with zero points. However, he was a plus-29.

Worst statistic: The Wizards had a tough time making shots. They missed 55 of 90 and shot 38.9%. While that was the worst statistic, they were also dreadful on three-pointers (8 of 33) and from the foul line (18 of 28).

Best statistic: The Sixers shot the ball well. They made 43 of 86 shots (50%), including going 12 of 31 on three-pointers. And the Sixers made 19 of 22 (86.4%) of their foul shots.

Best of the best: Embiid’s milestone. He joins Hall of Famer Allen Iverson as the only Sixers to reach 7,000 points in their first 300 games. Embiid now has 7,017 points.