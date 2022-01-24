SAN ANTONIO — Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 115-109 victory over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday night at the AT&T Center.

Best performance: It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Joel Embiid gets this for the second consecutive game. The Sixers center finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. It was his 12th consecutive road game with 30 or more points. Twelve of Embiid’s points came in the third quarter.

Worst performance: Drew Eubanks gets this one. The Spurs reserve grabbed four rebounds in 4 minutes, 58 seconds. However, he missed both of his shots and was a liability on defense, finishing with a minus-8.

Best defensive performance: Jakob Poeltl gets this even though Embiid finished with 38 points. The Spurs center finished with a game-high four blocked shots in addition to posting 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid from the foul line. They shot 20-for-23 (87%).

Worst statistic: The Spurs were horrible from the foul line. They made just 15 of 22 (68.2%).